O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

