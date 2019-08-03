Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $21.83 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Nxt has a market cap of $21.83 million and $1.06 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, C-CEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00017714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Indodax, C-CEX, OKEx, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

