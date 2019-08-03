NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,178. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,857,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,078 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.