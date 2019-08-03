Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,963. The company has a market cap of $343.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

