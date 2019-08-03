nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVT. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NVT stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $73,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,882 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after buying an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

