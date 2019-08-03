NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

NVEE traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. 101,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $998.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $512,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,233,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,365. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 18.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 265,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 106.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

