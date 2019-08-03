Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.27. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.