Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTR. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvectra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 453,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectra news, insider Benjamin Tranchina bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $36,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuvectra by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,052 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvectra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nuvectra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nuvectra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

