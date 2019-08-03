Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

NVTR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 453,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Nuvectra has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Nuvectra by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvectra by 89.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

