Numeraire (NMR) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00062110 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $3,025.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01402463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00111518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

