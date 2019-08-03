Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 89.71.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

