Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NVMI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.04. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,081,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

