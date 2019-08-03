Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 13953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.05 ($0.58).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

