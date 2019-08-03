Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $115.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

