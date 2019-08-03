Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 10,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 65,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 48,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

