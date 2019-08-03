Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $135.50. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 7,053 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a market cap of $37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.