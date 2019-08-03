North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE PDL traded up C$1.46 on Friday, reaching C$15.61. 384,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.48. The company has a market cap of $918.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. North American Palladium has a 12 month low of C$8.62 and a 12 month high of C$26.30.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Palladium will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

