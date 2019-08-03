Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,585 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 27,652,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,745,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

