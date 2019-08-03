Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.83, approximately 8,018,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,585,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,352,000. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 762,712 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Nordstrom by 32.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,069,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 263,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

