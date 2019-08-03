Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 425,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,792. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Noodles & Co by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Noodles & Co by 268.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Noodles & Co by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,026,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

