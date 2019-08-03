NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.