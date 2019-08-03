Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMR. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 323,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,683. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 75.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 121.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.