Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMR. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 323,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,683. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 75.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 121.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
