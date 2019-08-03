Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NOMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 806,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,837. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

