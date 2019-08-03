Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million.

NYSE:NBLX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,126. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.6418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rowe lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

