NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Buy”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NMI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 688,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $129,179.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $114,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

