Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $327,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $97,965,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after buying an additional 415,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 319,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 1,364,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

