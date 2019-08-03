Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 102,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 304,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $10,413,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,353. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

