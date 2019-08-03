Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,156. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

