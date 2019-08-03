Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,552,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 656,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPT shares. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

