Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 382,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

