Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3,059.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.52. 356,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

