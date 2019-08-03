Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 4,810 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

EW traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.28. The company had a trading volume of 662,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $5,870,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,732.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,716,059. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.