Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,690 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $53.62. 5,093,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

