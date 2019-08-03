Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.43. 43,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

