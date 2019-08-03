Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 65,120 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 14,177,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

