Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NCBS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 19,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $246,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,197 shares of company stock worth $2,172,595. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

