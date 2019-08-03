NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson raised NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

EGOV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. NIC has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $24,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,852,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 434,209 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NIC by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 284,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

