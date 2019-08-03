NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NIC updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,254. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in NIC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 477.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

