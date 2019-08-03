NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 604,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.31%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.