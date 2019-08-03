NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,687 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 1,004,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

