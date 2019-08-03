NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,985,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 699,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 8,374,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,450. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.