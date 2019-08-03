NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $511,000 Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1,227.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.03. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,453.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,970 shares of company stock worth $2,286,295 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

