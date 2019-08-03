NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $498,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 6,316,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,474. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

