NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. 1,426,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

