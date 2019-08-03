NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 402,015 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

