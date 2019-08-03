Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $613.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.65 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.82%.

NEXA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 59,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nexa Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

