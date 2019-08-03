Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newater Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

