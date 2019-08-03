Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NEWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newater Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71.
About Newater Technology
Featured Story: Total Return
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.