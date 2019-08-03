New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 1,413,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,795. New York Times has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,542,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 270.1% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 183.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

