New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total transaction of $1,701,457.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.95. The company had a trading volume of 116,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,556. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.81. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $330.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

