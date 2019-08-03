New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,200 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $52,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $26,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $20,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 322,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.43. 308,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

